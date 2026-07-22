Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Reaches New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $60.40 and last traded at $59.68, with a volume of 278876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.66.

The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.81 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 13.73%.

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Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank's previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Mercantile Bank's payout ratio is presently 28.01%.

Key Mercantile Bank News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mercantile Bank this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mercantile Bank reported Q2 earnings of $1.53 per share, topping analyst estimates of $1.34 and signaling stronger-than-expected profitability. Mercantile Bank Corporation Announces Strong Second Quarter 2026 Results

Mercantile Bank reported Q2 earnings of $1.53 per share, topping analyst estimates of $1.34 and signaling stronger-than-expected profitability. Positive Sentiment: The company said the quarter was supported by net interest income expansion, strong commercial loan growth, and solid asset quality and capital levels, which are favorable signs for the bank’s core business. Mercantile Bank posts strong second-quarter 2026 results

The company said the quarter was supported by net interest income expansion, strong commercial loan growth, and solid asset quality and capital levels, which are favorable signs for the bank’s core business. Positive Sentiment: Management increased the regular quarterly dividend to $0.40 per share from $0.39, a modest raise that reinforces the company’s capital strength and income appeal. Mercantile Bank Corporation Increases Regular Cash Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MBWM shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mercantile Bank to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $56.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MBWM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 23,548 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 17,954 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company's stock.

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.64.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation NASDAQ: MBWM is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Through its state-chartered subsidiary, the company provides a broad range of financial products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals and consumers across West and Central Michigan.

The bank's core offerings include deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, alongside commercial and consumer loan portfolios.

Further Reading

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