Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price target suggests a potential upside of 11.25% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler set a $65.00 price target on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercantile Bank presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.40.

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Mercantile Bank Trading Down 3.6%

Mercantile Bank stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.53. The company's stock had a trading volume of 85,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.80. The stock's fifty day moving average is $54.66 and its 200 day moving average is $52.64. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 24.19%.The firm had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $14,181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,904 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 65,823 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 319.8% in the fourth quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 83,966 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 63,966 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 36.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 201,713 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 54,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $2,452,000. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Mercantile Bank News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mercantile Bank this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mercantile Bank reported Q2 EPS of $1.53, beating Wall Street estimates, while revenue was essentially in line; investors are focusing on the earnings beat, stronger net interest income, and solid loan growth. Mercantile Bank Corporation Announces Strong Second Quarter 2026 Results

Mercantile Bank reported Q2 EPS of $1.53, beating Wall Street estimates, while revenue was essentially in line; investors are focusing on the earnings beat, stronger net interest income, and solid loan growth. Positive Sentiment: The company increased its quarterly dividend to $0.40 per share, signaling management confidence and improving the stock’s income appeal. Mercantile Bank Corporation Increases Regular Cash Dividend

The company increased its quarterly dividend to $0.40 per share, signaling management confidence and improving the stock’s income appeal. Neutral Sentiment: Mercantile Bank’s earnings call highlighted profitable growth, but details from the call appear more confirmatory than game-changing for the stock. Mercantile Bank Earnings Call Highlights Profitable Growth

Mercantile Bank’s earnings call highlighted profitable growth, but details from the call appear more confirmatory than game-changing for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Hovde Group downgraded MBWM to “market perform” from “outperform,” but kept a $62 price target, which still suggests modest upside. Finviz

Hovde Group downgraded MBWM to “market perform” from “outperform,” but kept a $62 price target, which still suggests modest upside. Negative Sentiment: The downgrade may limit further near-term upside as some analysts turn less constructive following the post-earnings rally.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation NASDAQ: MBWM is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Through its state-chartered subsidiary, the company provides a broad range of financial products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals and consumers across West and Central Michigan.

The bank's core offerings include deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, alongside commercial and consumer loan portfolios.

Further Reading

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