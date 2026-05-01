Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.63 and traded as low as $57.4125. Mercedes-Benz Group shares last traded at $58.2946, with a volume of 17,238 shares changing hands.
Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.17. The stock has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.26.
About Mercedes-Benz Group
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Mercedes-Benz Group AG OTCMKTS: MBGAF is a German multinational automotive manufacturer principally known for the Mercedes‑Benz brand of luxury passenger cars and vans. The company designs, produces and sells a broad spectrum of vehicles that includes compact cars, sedans, sport utilities, coupes, convertibles and light commercial vans, and it provides related aftermarket services and parts. In addition to vehicle manufacturing, the group delivers financing, leasing, insurance and mobility services through its financial-services arm.
Mercedes‑Benz Group markets a portfolio of distinct marques and technology offerings, including Mercedes‑Benz passenger vehicles, Mercedes‑AMG high-performance models, Mercedes‑Maybach luxury variants and the all‑electric EQ family.
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