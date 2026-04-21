Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share and revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $185.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $170.80 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, analysts expect Merchants Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 2.0%

MBIN opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.15. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $49.97. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Merchants Bancorp's payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Merchants Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MBIN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.25.

View Our Latest Report on Merchants Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merchants Bancorp news, insider Martin A. Schroeter sold 5,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $253,330.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,881 shares of the company's stock, valued at $501,178.86. The trade was a 33.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 44.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,818 shares of the company's stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 57,324 shares of the company's stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 38,262 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,902,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the company's stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp NASDAQ: MBIN is the bank holding company for Merchants Bank, a regional financial institution headquartered in Buffalo, New York. Through its network of branches and digital platforms, the company offers a range of banking services across western and central New York. Merchants Bancorp operates as a full‐service commercial bank, serving small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, families and individuals in its core markets.

The company's primary activities include deposit taking, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage origination, and treasury management services.

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