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Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Merck KGaA logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down: Merck KGaA opened at $135.05 and last traded around $134.80 in a thin session with only 133 shares reported.
  • The stock is trading below its 50‑day ($137.38) and 200‑day ($139.68) simple moving averages and has a market capitalization of about $17.25 billion with a P/E of ~20.4.
  • Merck KGaA is a long‑established, family‑controlled German chemical and pharmaceutical group headquartered in Darmstadt, operating globally across three main business units.
  • Five stocks we like better than Merck KGaA.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $139.41, but opened at $135.0480. Merck KGaA shares last traded at $134.7960, with a volume of 133 shares traded.

Merck KGaA Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

About Merck KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Merck KGaA, headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany, is a long-established multinational chemical and pharmaceutical company with roots dating back to 1668. Operating under the brand Merck Group (and using distinct consumer-facing names in certain regions to avoid confusion with other companies of similar name), the company is privately controlled by the Merck family and organizes its activities across multiple business units that serve customers in Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific and beyond.

The company's operations are organized mainly into three businesses.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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