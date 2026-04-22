Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $143.29, but opened at $133.9190. Merck KGaA shares last traded at $138.9610, with a volume of 141 shares changing hands.

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Merck KGaA Stock Down 6.5%

The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.76.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

Merck KGaA, headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany, is a long-established multinational chemical and pharmaceutical company with roots dating back to 1668. Operating under the brand Merck Group (and using distinct consumer-facing names in certain regions to avoid confusion with other companies of similar name), the company is privately controlled by the Merck family and organizes its activities across multiple business units that serve customers in Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific and beyond.

The company's operations are organized mainly into three businesses.

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