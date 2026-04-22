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Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Merck KGaA logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Merck KGaA shares gapped down about 6.5%, opening at $133.92 versus a prior close of $143.29 and last trading at $138.96, with very light volume (141 shares).
  • The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E of 20.45 and modest leverage (debt/equity 0.27), while liquidity metrics show a quick ratio below 1 (0.84) and a current ratio of 1.31.
  • Merck KGaA is a long-established, family-controlled German chemical and pharmaceutical group (the Merck Group) with global operations across Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Merck KGaA.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $143.29, but opened at $133.9190. Merck KGaA shares last traded at $138.9610, with a volume of 141 shares changing hands.

Merck KGaA Stock Down 6.5%

The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.76.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merck KGaA, headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany, is a long-established multinational chemical and pharmaceutical company with roots dating back to 1668. Operating under the brand Merck Group (and using distinct consumer-facing names in certain regions to avoid confusion with other companies of similar name), the company is privately controlled by the Merck family and organizes its activities across multiple business units that serve customers in Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific and beyond.

The company's operations are organized mainly into three businesses.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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