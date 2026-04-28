Mercury Systems (MRCY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $208.71 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $232.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Mercury Systems's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mercury Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Mercury Systems Price Performance

Shares of MRCY stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.42. The company's stock had a trading volume of 58,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,962. The firm's 50-day moving average is $81.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.40. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.16, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.84. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $103.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Insider Activity

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Douglas Munro sold 582 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $48,631.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,197,247.68. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp sold 100,899 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $9,048,622.32. Following the sale, the director owned 4,114,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,998,942.24. The trade was a 2.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 863,383 shares of company stock worth $74,789,584. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 53.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at $66,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Mercury Systems from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $86.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mercury Systems

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc NASDAQ: MRCY is a technology company that designs, manufactures and markets secure processing subsystems for aerospace and defense applications. The company's products are built to address the stringent security, safety and reliability requirements of mission-critical programs, with a focus on radar, electronic warfare, intelligence and other sensor and processing functions. Mercury's offerings encompass rugged embedded computing modules, high-performance radio frequency (RF) and microwave components, digital signal processing subsystems and secure networking solutions.

Since its origins in advanced signal processing, Mercury Systems has expanded its capabilities through a combination of internal development and targeted acquisitions.

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