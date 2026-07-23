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Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Merit Medical Systems logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Merit Medical Systems is set to report Q2 2026 earnings after the market closes on July 30, with analysts expecting $0.96 EPS on $405.245 million in revenue.
  • The company’s most recent quarter beat estimates, posting $0.94 EPS and $381.88 million in revenue, while revenue rose 7.4% year over year.
  • Wall Street remains generally positive, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $92.80, though some firms recently lowered targets and Weiss Ratings downgraded the stock to sell.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $405.2450 million for the quarter. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.150 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $381.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $377.59 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 9.03%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect Merit Medical Systems to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $73.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.52. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point set a $107.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MMSI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Lynne N. Ward sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $313,050.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $488,921.49. This represents a 39.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd purchased 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.62 per share, with a total value of $125,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,240. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 526 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 973.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 569 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of medical devices used in diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company's product portfolio encompasses vascular access, drainage, embolotherapy, and interventional oncology devices, as well as radiofrequency ablation systems and hemostasis solutions. These products serve physicians and hospitals in critical care settings and support minimally invasive treatment options across multiple specialties, including cardiology, radiology, oncology, neurology and endoscopy.

Founded in 1987 by Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical Systems has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to expand its technology offerings and geographic reach.

Read More

Earnings History for Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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