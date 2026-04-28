Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Hits New 52-Week Low - Time to Sell?

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $66.13 and last traded at $66.2850, with a volume of 361190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.43.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, February 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.56.

View Our Latest Report on MMSI

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

The business's fifty day moving average price is $71.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $393.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Merit Medical Systems's revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,913,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 377.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,240,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $103,248,000 after purchasing an additional 980,823 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,957,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 250.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 750,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $62,428,000 after purchasing an additional 536,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,992,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of medical devices used in diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company's product portfolio encompasses vascular access, drainage, embolotherapy, and interventional oncology devices, as well as radiofrequency ablation systems and hemostasis solutions. These products serve physicians and hospitals in critical care settings and support minimally invasive treatment options across multiple specialties, including cardiology, radiology, oncology, neurology and endoscopy.

Founded in 1987 by Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical Systems has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to expand its technology offerings and geographic reach.

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