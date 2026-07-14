Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $93.05 and traded as high as $97.96. Mesa Laboratories shares last traded at $94.95, with a volume of 164,633 shares changing hands.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MLAB

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $524.12 million, a P/E ratio of 79.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.05.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.25). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 2.69%.The firm had revenue of $63.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mesa Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Insider Transactions at Mesa Laboratories

In related news, CAO Lyndsey Elizabeth Crennen sold 442 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $39,559.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $180,790. This trade represents a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 2,827 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $253,016.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 19,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,770,757.50. This trade represents a 12.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 8,277 shares of company stock worth $770,122 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 4.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 5,366.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 328 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: MLAB is a global provider of instrumentation products designed for critical process monitoring, testing and calibration. Headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, the company serves a diverse set of end markets including healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, energy and industrial sectors. With a focus on precision measurement and validation, Mesa Laboratories helps customers ensure regulatory compliance, product safety and operational efficiency across complex manufacturing and sterilization processes.

The company's product portfolio encompasses biological and chemical indicators for sterilization process validation, digital data loggers and sensors for environmental monitoring, and optical gas analyzers with sample-conditioning solutions for oil, gas and petrochemical applications.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mesa Laboratories, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mesa Laboratories wasn't on the list.

While Mesa Laboratories currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here