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Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Mestek logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Mestek shares gapped down at the open, opening at $67.03 after a prior close of $70.50.
  • The stock was trading on very light volume, with the last reported trade at $67.03 and just 325 shares changing hands.
  • Recent fundamentals: market cap $528.5M, P/E 6.02, last quarter EPS $0.27 on revenue of $111.35M, with 50- and 200-day moving averages of $66.85 and $58.63.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Mestek.

Shares of Mestek Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCK - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.50, but opened at $67.03. Mestek shares last traded at $67.03, with a volume of 325 shares.

Mestek Stock Up 1.4%

The firm has a market cap of $528.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.63.

Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.35 million for the quarter.

Mestek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mestek, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products and equipment; and metal forming equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers equipment for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning primarily under the Lockformer, lowaPrecision, Engel, and Lion brands; roll forming and flexible fabrication equipment; metal stamping products, including uncoilers, straighteners, press feeds, and dies; and coil metal processing products, including cut-to-length, multi-blanking, and coil slitting and precision corrective levelers.

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