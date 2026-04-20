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Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Mestek logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Mestek gapped up pre-market, opening at $70.50 after a prior close of $65.00 and last trading at $71.00 on light volume (350 shares).
  • The stock trades at a P/E of 6.10 with a $536.05M market cap, sits above its 50- and 200-day SMAs ($66.73 and $58.50), and the company reported quarterly EPS of $0.27 on $111.35M in revenue.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Mestek.

Mestek Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCK - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $65.00, but opened at $70.50. Mestek shares last traded at $71.00, with a volume of 350 shares changing hands.

Mestek Price Performance

The company's 50-day simple moving average is $66.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.35 million for the quarter.

Mestek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mestek, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products and equipment; and metal forming equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers equipment for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning primarily under the Lockformer, lowaPrecision, Engel, and Lion brands; roll forming and flexible fabrication equipment; metal stamping products, including uncoilers, straighteners, press feeds, and dies; and coil metal processing products, including cut-to-length, multi-blanking, and coil slitting and precision corrective levelers.

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