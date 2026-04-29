Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) COO Javier Olivan Sells 926 Shares

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.84, for a total transaction of $621,197.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 8,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,662.20. This trade represents a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Javier Olivan sold 629 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.84, for a total transaction of $421,958.36.

On Monday, April 20th, Javier Olivan sold 629 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.09, for a total transaction of $427,776.61.

On Monday, April 20th, Javier Olivan sold 926 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.09, for a total transaction of $629,763.34.

On Monday, April 13th, Javier Olivan sold 1,887 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $1,187,960.85.

On Monday, April 13th, Javier Olivan sold 2,778 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.45, for a total transaction of $1,748,612.10.

On Monday, March 23rd, Javier Olivan sold 629 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.38, for a total transaction of $380,784.02.

On Monday, March 23rd, Javier Olivan sold 926 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.38, for a total transaction of $560,581.88.

On Monday, March 16th, Javier Olivan sold 629 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.02, for a total transaction of $397,540.58.

On Monday, March 16th, Javier Olivan sold 926 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.02, for a total transaction of $585,250.52.

On Monday, March 9th, Javier Olivan sold 629 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.94, for a total transaction of $399,377.26.

Get Meta Platforms alerts: Sign Up

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:META traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $669.12. 17,763,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,522,336. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $630.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $648.65. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $520.26 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $3.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $56.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.43 EPS. Meta Platforms's revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $800.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $910.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $810.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $837.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Meta Platforms News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong monetization and product moves — Meta continues to monetize AI-driven ad demand and reported robust Q1 results that beat revenue/earnings expectations, supporting the company's growth narrative. Earnings/Press Release

Strong monetization and product moves — Meta continues to monetize AI-driven ad demand and reported robust Q1 results that beat revenue/earnings expectations, supporting the company's growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: New revenue/creator options — Meta launched a pilot to pay eligible creators in USDC stablecoins (Colombia, Philippines), which could lower payout friction and open new monetization paths in developing markets. Meta Pays Creators In Stablecoins

New revenue/creator options — Meta launched a pilot to pay eligible creators in USDC stablecoins (Colombia, Philippines), which could lower payout friction and open new monetization paths in developing markets. Positive Sentiment: Energy/infra partnerships to support AI data centers — Meta announced collaborations (space-based solar, long-duration storage) intended to lock in continuous power for AI workloads, a strategic move to reduce energy risk and support long-term AI capacity. Meta Bets on Space-Based Solar

Energy/infra partnerships to support AI data centers — Meta announced collaborations (space-based solar, long-duration storage) intended to lock in continuous power for AI workloads, a strategic move to reduce energy risk and support long-term AI capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Management disclosures and housekeeping — Meta filed its Q1 results, slide deck and conference materials; COO Javier Oliván executed a planned Rule 10b5-1 sale (disclosed). These are routine but noted by traders. SEC Filing

Management disclosures and housekeeping — Meta filed its Q1 results, slide deck and conference materials; COO Javier Oliván executed a planned Rule 10b5-1 sale (disclosed). These are routine but noted by traders. Negative Sentiment: Big increase in capital spending — Meta raised FY capital-expenditure guidance substantially (now targeting far larger AI/data-center investment), a near-term cash and free‑cash‑flow headwind that spooked investors. CapEx Forecast Increase

Big increase in capital spending — Meta raised FY capital-expenditure guidance substantially (now targeting far larger AI/data-center investment), a near-term cash and free‑cash‑flow headwind that spooked investors. Negative Sentiment: Reality Labs losses persist — Reality Labs recorded a multibillion-dollar operating loss in Q1 (reported >$4B), reinforcing concerns about long-standing cash burn in AR/VR. Reality Labs Loss

Reality Labs losses persist — Reality Labs recorded a multibillion-dollar operating loss in Q1 (reported >$4B), reinforcing concerns about long-standing cash burn in AR/VR. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and legal risks in Europe — EU regulators charged Meta with failing to keep under‑13s off Facebook/Instagram under the Digital Services Act and warned of potential fines; the company also flagged legal scrutiny in its communications. EU Charges

Regulatory and legal risks in Europe — EU regulators charged Meta with failing to keep under‑13s off Facebook/Instagram under the Digital Services Act and warned of potential fines; the company also flagged legal scrutiny in its communications. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction to guidance and user growth — Despite strong top-line beats, investors focused on higher spending, mixed user-growth signals and slightly cautious guidance, which led to a pullback in shares after the print. Market Reaction / WSJ

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 4,301 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,001 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 984 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Meta Platforms, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Meta Platforms wasn't on the list.

While Meta Platforms currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here