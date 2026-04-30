Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Lowered to $865.00 at UBS Group

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $908.00 to $865.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the social networking company's stock. UBS Group's target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.36% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on META. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $760.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $840.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $805.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,015.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $826.70.

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Meta Platforms Trading Down 8.6%

NASDAQ META traded down $57.21 on Thursday, hitting $611.91. 52,493,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,991,246. The company's 50 day moving average price is $630.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $648.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $520.26 and a twelve month high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $3.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.The firm had revenue of $56.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.43 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 29.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,778 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.45, for a total value of $1,748,612.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,645,103.65. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,089 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.24, for a total value of $5,106,100.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,352.84. This represents a 74.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 167,155 shares of company stock valued at $107,067,129 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldstone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 44.4% in the third quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 34.2% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,252 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $38,373,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.0% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,052 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $25,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 84,059 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $55,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.2% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Meta Platforms

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

Further Reading

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