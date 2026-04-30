Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Shares Down 8.6% on Insider Selling

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.6% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $600.00 and last traded at $611.91. 52,448,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 15,983,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $669.12.

Specifically, COO Javier Olivan sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.84, for a total value of $621,197.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,839,662.20. This represents a 9.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 629 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.84, for a total transaction of $421,958.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 2,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,232.48. The trade was a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on META. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $908.00 to $865.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $826.70.

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Trending Headlines about Meta Platforms

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $630.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $648.65.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.67 by $3.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.The business had revenue of $56.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.43 EPS. The company's revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.83 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.94%.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 76,587.7% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 105,292,277 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $69,502,379,000 after buying an additional 105,154,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $22,152,075,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,995,630 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $132,015,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269,279 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 488.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,466,595 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $3,608,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,841,345 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $59,963,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,763 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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