Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock Price Down 5.5% - What's Next?

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $582.91 and last traded at $593.00. Approximately 29,325,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 16,187,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $627.57.

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Key Stories Impacting Meta Platforms

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Positive Sentiment: Meta continues to push new AI monetization efforts, including an enterprise-focused AI business agent for WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram, which could open a new revenue stream beyond advertising. Reuters article

Meta continues to push new AI monetization efforts, including an enterprise-focused AI business agent for WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram, which could open a new revenue stream beyond advertising. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remain bullish on Meta despite the recent weakness, arguing the stock still has long-term upside tied to AI, commerce, and subscription opportunities. Yahoo Finance article

Some analysts remain bullish on Meta despite the recent weakness, arguing the stock still has long-term upside tied to AI, commerce, and subscription opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Meta has also been highlighted in broader market commentary as a leading AI and ad-tech name, which may support investor interest but is not a direct catalyst. CNBC article

Meta has also been highlighted in broader market commentary as a leading AI and ad-tech name, which may support investor interest but is not a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The biggest drag on the stock is the prospect of a large equity raise to fund AI spending, which could dilute shareholders and signals that Meta’s capital needs may be rising. Reuters article

The biggest drag on the stock is the prospect of a large equity raise to fund AI spending, which could dilute shareholders and signals that Meta’s capital needs may be rising. Negative Sentiment: Separately, reports that Meta’s AI model rollout has been delayed again are adding to investor concern that the company is spending heavily before it can fully monetize those investments. Reuters article

Separately, reports that Meta’s AI model rollout has been delayed again are adding to investor concern that the company is spending heavily before it can fully monetize those investments. Negative Sentiment: Privacy and security headlines around Meta’s smart glasses and AI tools are also a headwind, as they may increase regulatory scrutiny and reputational risk. New York Post article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded Meta Platforms from a "positive" rating to a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 27th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $725.00 price objective (down from $825.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $840.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on META

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $618.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $636.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.67 by $3.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 32.84%.The firm had revenue of $56.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $55.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.43 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.29, for a total transaction of $317,162.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,481,290.47. This trade represents a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 7,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.83, for a total value of $4,769,642.01. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 414 shares in the company, valued at $251,641.62. This trade represents a 94.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,860 shares of company stock valued at $26,555,260. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evansbrook LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 45.9% during the first quarter. Evansbrook LLC now owns 668 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $5,911,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Nebraska Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $1,522,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.8% during the first quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,318 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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