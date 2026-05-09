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Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
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Key Points

  • Metagenomi has a Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from five analysts, with an average 12-month price target of $10.00. The ratings breakdown includes one sell, three buy, and one strong buy.
  • The company’s latest earnings showed continued weakness: it reported EPS of -$0.60, missed estimates, and posted revenue of $3.91 million versus expectations of $7.33 million. Analysts currently expect Metagenomi to post -2.06 EPS for the fiscal year.
  • Despite its small market cap of about $53 million and a share price near $1.41, several institutional investors increased their stakes in the stock, including large moves by Renaissance Technologies and Jane Street Group.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

MGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Metagenomi from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Metagenomi from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

View Our Latest Report on MGX

Metagenomi Stock Performance

Shares of Metagenomi stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. Metagenomi has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $53.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.63. The business's 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69.

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.02). Metagenomi had a negative net margin of 348.54% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%. The business had revenue of $3.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.33 million. On average, analysts predict that Metagenomi will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Metagenomi by 276.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 628,400 shares of the company's stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 461,400 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Metagenomi by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 513,815 shares of the company's stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Metagenomi by 341.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 433,859 shares of the company's stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 335,604 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Metagenomi by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 395,800 shares of the company's stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Metagenomi by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,908 shares of the company's stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter.

About Metagenomi

(Get Free Report)

Metagenomi, Inc NASDAQ: MGX is a biotechnology company that specializes in the discovery and engineering of novel proteins and enzymes using metagenomics and CRISPR-based genome editing. The company's proprietary platform integrates vast environmental DNA libraries with advanced machine learning and high-throughput screening to identify, optimize and commercialize enzymes for industrial, agricultural and pharmaceutical applications. By tapping into genetic diversity found in nature, Metagenomi aims to accelerate the development of tailored biocatalysts that improve process efficiency, reduce costs and support sustainability initiatives.

Metagenomi's technology offerings include custom enzyme discovery services, protein engineering tools and licensing of optimized biocatalysts to partners across multiple sectors.

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Analyst Recommendations for Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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