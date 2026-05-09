Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

MGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Metagenomi from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Metagenomi from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

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Metagenomi Stock Performance

Shares of Metagenomi stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. Metagenomi has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $53.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.63. The business's 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69.

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.02). Metagenomi had a negative net margin of 348.54% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%. The business had revenue of $3.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.33 million. On average, analysts predict that Metagenomi will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Metagenomi by 276.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 628,400 shares of the company's stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 461,400 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Metagenomi by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 513,815 shares of the company's stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Metagenomi by 341.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 433,859 shares of the company's stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 335,604 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Metagenomi by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 395,800 shares of the company's stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Metagenomi by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,908 shares of the company's stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter.

About Metagenomi

Metagenomi, Inc NASDAQ: MGX is a biotechnology company that specializes in the discovery and engineering of novel proteins and enzymes using metagenomics and CRISPR-based genome editing. The company's proprietary platform integrates vast environmental DNA libraries with advanced machine learning and high-throughput screening to identify, optimize and commercialize enzymes for industrial, agricultural and pharmaceutical applications. By tapping into genetic diversity found in nature, Metagenomi aims to accelerate the development of tailored biocatalysts that improve process efficiency, reduce costs and support sustainability initiatives.

Metagenomi's technology offerings include custom enzyme discovery services, protein engineering tools and licensing of optimized biocatalysts to partners across multiple sectors.

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