Metallus (MTUS) Expected to Post Earnings on Monday

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Metallus to announce earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $330.85 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Metallus had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 0.24%.The company had revenue of $238.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.47 million. On average, analysts expect Metallus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Metallus Price Performance

Shares of Metallus stock opened at $20.98 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67. Metallus has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $873.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metallus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Metallus by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,859,873 shares of the company's stock worth $47,274,000 after purchasing an additional 59,392 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Metallus by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,933,739 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,964,000 after purchasing an additional 23,596 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Metallus by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,059,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,173,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Metallus by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,941 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,134,000 after purchasing an additional 130,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Metallus by 51.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 655,372 shares of the company's stock worth $10,099,000 after buying an additional 221,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTUS. Weiss Ratings raised Metallus from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Metallus from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Metallus

Metallus Company Profile

Metallus, Inc NYSE: MTUS is an industrial metals recycling and distribution company that acquires, processes and markets a wide array of ferrous and non-ferrous materials. Its product portfolio includes stainless steel, nickel alloys, aluminum and other specialty metals sourced from manufacturing scrap, obsolete products and post-consumer waste streams. Metallus provides services such as shredding, sorting, melting and baling, enabling its customers to optimize metal recovery and streamline supply chains.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the company operates processing facilities and distribution centers across the United States, facilitating efficient logistics and regional collection of metal grades.

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