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Metaverse Stocks To Follow Today - April 15th

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Robot Consulting logo with Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlights several metaverse plays — including Robot Consulting (LAWR), Everbright Digital (EDHL), HUB Cyber Security (HUBCW) and Global Mofy AI (GMM) — as the metaverse stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume.
  • These companies cover different parts of the metaverse ecosystem: LAWR is an HR/cloud platform moving into legal tech/metaverse, EDHL provides integrated digital marketing, HUBCW offers metaverse and quantum-focused cybersecurity, and GMM builds virtual content, 3D and AI tools.
  • For investors, these names offer exposure to virtual-world growth but are generally speculative and volatile with uncertain timelines for widespread adoption and monetization.
  • Five stocks we like better than Robot Consulting.

Robot Consulting, Everbright Digital, HUB Cyber Security, and Global Mofy AI are the seven Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of companies that build or enable immersive digital worlds—including firms that make AR/VR hardware and 3D engines, provide cloud and networking infrastructure, run virtual platforms and marketplaces, or create digital goods and blockchain/NFT services tied to virtual environments. For investors, these stocks offer exposure to the anticipated growth of interconnected virtual spaces but tend to be speculative, with uncertain timelines to widespread adoption, monetization, and higher volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

Robot Consulting (LAWR)

Robot Consulting Co. Ltd. is a platform service provider focusing on human resource solutions with an intention to expand into legal technology and the metaverse. The Company's major product, Labor Robot, is a cloud-based human resource management system which helps users track employee attendance, manage sales orders and journalize accounting items.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAWR

Everbright Digital (EDHL)

We are an integrated marketing solutions provider in Hong Kong that is deeply involved in the metaverse and related technologies, and are committed to providing one-stop digital marketing services to support businesses through every stage of their development. Under the all-in-one service, our revenue is generated by providing tailored marketing solutions that address the specific needs of our clients in the context of the ever-developing nature of new forms of media.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EDHL

HUB Cyber Security (HUBCW)

HUB Security offers cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company provides secure compute platform, metaverse security, quantum secured cloud workspace, quantum cure ransomware technology, and healthcare and AI security solutions; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; D.STORM, a SaaS DDoS simulation platform; and safety assessment suite.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUBCW

Global Mofy AI (GMM)

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GMM

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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