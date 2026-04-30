Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LON:MTRO - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 125.13 and traded as high as GBX 147.80. Metro Bank shares last traded at GBX 138.60, with a volume of 377,254 shares trading hands.

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Metro Bank Stock Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average price is GBX 125.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 121.08. The firm has a market cap of £971.52 million, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Metro Bank had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Metro Bank Holdings PLC will post 521.5384615 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Metro Bank

In other Metro Bank news, insider Marc Page bought 101,146 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 per share, for a total transaction of £116,317.90. Also, insider Paul Coby bought 17,350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 114 per share, with a total value of £19,779. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 769,834 shares of company stock valued at $87,900,471. Insiders own 6.00% of the company's stock.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services. The company also provides business banking products and services comprising business bank, commercial and community current, foreign currency, and insolvency practitioner accounts; deposit accounts, such as business and community instant access deposit, business notice, client premium and flexible client term deposit, and business and community fixed term deposit accounts; insurance products; and business and commercial loans and overdrafts, asset and invoice financing, bounce back loans, business credit cards, and recovery loan schemes services.

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