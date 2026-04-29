Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Reaches New 12-Month Low - Should You Sell?

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $65.34 and last traded at $65.34, with a volume of 125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.46.

Get Metro alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTRAF

Metro Trading Down 1.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company's 50 day moving average is $68.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.60.

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.84). Metro had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion.

About Metro

Metro AG, trading in the United States as an American Depositary Receipt under the symbol MTRAF, is a leading international wholesale company focused on supplying the foodservice and hospitality sectors. Through its METRO Cash & Carry division, the company operates self-service wholesale outlets that offer a broad assortment of food products, fresh perishables, non-food items and hotel and restaurant equipment. Metro’s business model caters exclusively to professional customers—hotels, restaurants, caterers and independent retailers—enabling them to purchase in bulk at competitive prices.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, Metro has grown its footprint across Europe and Asia, serving customers in more than 30 countries.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Metro, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Metro wasn't on the list.

While Metro currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here