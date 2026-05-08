Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,319.29, but opened at $1,193.05. Mettler-Toledo International shares last traded at $1,152.0350, with a volume of 75,524 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,475.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,500.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,459.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,276.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,367.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.70 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $947.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.14 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 495.07%. The business's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.19 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 46.300-46.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 46.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,410.12, for a total value of $1,128,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,714.56. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company's stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

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