MFA Financial (MFA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.3109 per share and revenue of $68.5330 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $88.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $60.56 million. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 23.73%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

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MFA Financial Trading Up 0.2%

MFA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.38. 260,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.9%. MFA Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on MFA Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on MFA Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MFA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFA. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter worth $259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 691,408 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 96,365 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 7.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,481 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 5.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,090 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the second quarter valued at about $716,000. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company's stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, headquartered in New York City, is a real estate investment trust that specializes in investing in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. The company's primary objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through net interest income and capital appreciation. As a mortgage REIT, MFA Financial focuses on constructing a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage assets, leveraging its expertise in acquiring, financing and servicing mortgage products.

MFA Financial's investment portfolio encompasses a wide range of mortgage instruments, including adjustable-rate and fixed-rate mortgage loans, interest-only securities, and agency mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by government-sponsored entities.

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