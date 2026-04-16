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MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Short Interest Up 27.4% in March

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
MFS High Income Municipal Trust logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Short interest rose 27.4% in March to 37,194 shares (about 0.1% of outstanding shares), with a days-to-cover ratio of roughly 0.6 days.
  • The trust declared a monthly dividend of $0.018 per share (ex-dividend Apr 14, payable Apr 30), implying a yield of about 5.8%.
  • MFS High Income Municipal Trust trades near $3.73 (12‑month range $3.40–$3.88) and is 34.37% institutionally owned, with Almitas Capital holding roughly 1.19 million shares.
  • Five stocks we like better than MFS High Income Municipal Trust.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 37,194 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the March 15th total of 29,189 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 58,772 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.3%

CXE opened at $3.73 on Thursday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The company's 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%.

Institutional Trading of MFS High Income Municipal Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Evolve Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 19.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,812 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,193,886 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 90,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company's stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust NYSE: CXE is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The fund achieves this objective by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal obligations, which may include general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and other municipal securities issued by state and local governments throughout the United States.

The trust focuses on both investment-grade and below-investment-grade municipal securities, aiming to capture wider spreads in the high-yield segment of the municipal bond market.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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