M&G (LON:MNG) Sets New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

M&G plc (LON:MNG - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 354.70 and last traded at GBX 354.70, with a volume of 3675839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 354.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MNG. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 300 price target on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on M&G from GBX 260 to GBX 285 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on M&G from GBX 315 to GBX 325 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 215 target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on M&G from GBX 2,880 to GBX 2,950 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 677.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MNG

M&G Trading Down 0.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business's 50 day moving average price is GBX 327.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 309.21. The firm has a market cap of £8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elisabeth Stheeman acquired 3,150 shares of M&G stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 314 per share, for a total transaction of £9,891. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc is a leading savings and investments business, managing investments for both individuals and for large institutional investors, such as pension funds, around the world. We have a single corporate identity, M&G plc, and two customer-facing brands: Prudential and M&G Investments. Prudential offers savings and insurance for customers in the UK and Europe and for asset management in South Africa. M&G Investments manages assets for clients globally. With roots stretching back more than 170 years, we have a long history of finding innovative solutions for our customers' changing needs.

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