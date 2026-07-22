MGM Resorts International (MGM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.5620 per share and revenue of $4.4283 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MGM Resorts International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MGM alerts: Sign Up

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

NYSE MGM opened at $45.73 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $51.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.44.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 6,675 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total value of $256,587.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 784 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,893 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Capital One Financial lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised MGM Resorts International from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $48.30 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGM

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a leading global hospitality and entertainment company that develops, owns and operates destination resorts, hotels and casinos. Its properties feature integrated gaming floors alongside luxury accommodations, fine dining and retail outlets, live entertainment venues and convention facilities. The company also offers loyalty programs, sports betting and digital gaming experiences to enhance guest engagement and drive repeat visitation.

The company traces its heritage to the opening of the original MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip in 1973.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MGM Resorts International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MGM Resorts International wasn't on the list.

While MGM Resorts International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here