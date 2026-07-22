MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect MGP Ingredients to announce earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $125.1610 million for the quarter. MGP Ingredients has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. MGP Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 45.70%.The firm had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $105.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. MGP Ingredients's revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MGP Ingredients to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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MGP Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $382.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.46. The stock's 50-day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.98. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $32.60.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. MGP Ingredients's payout ratio is currently -4.31%.

Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients

In related news, major shareholder Caroline Lux Kaplan sold 30,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $534,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 500,958 shares in the company, valued at $8,927,071.56. This trade represents a 5.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 20,737 shares of the company's stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,608 shares of the company's stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGPI shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGPI

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc NASDAQ: MGPI is a leading producer of distilled spirits and specialty ingredient solutions for the food, beverage and consumer products industries. Headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, the company operates two main facilities—its historic Atchison plant, founded in 1941 as Midwest Grain Products, and a modern distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. MGP Ingredients supplies an array of distillation products under its beverage and ingredient segments, serving brand owners, private-label producers and co-packers worldwide.

The beverage segment features a broad portfolio of premium spirits, including bourbon and rye whiskies, vodka, gin and neutral spirits.

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