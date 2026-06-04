Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) Director Sells $128,340.00 in Stock

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MIAX - Get Free Report) Director Judson Gray Teekell sold 3,000 shares of Miami International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $128,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 71,014 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,037,978.92. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Judson Gray Teekell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 4th, Judson Gray Teekell sold 3,000 shares of Miami International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $141,900.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Judson Gray Teekell sold 2,700 shares of Miami International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00.

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Miami International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MIAX traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.73. 1,631,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.38. Miami International Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $57.14. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.97.

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $369.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $122.74 million. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Miami International Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Miami International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Miami International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Miami International reported May 2026 trading results showing continued momentum at its exchange business, including a 23.7% increase in multi-list options average daily volume year-to-date , which supports the company’s growth outlook. Miami International Holdings Reports May 2026 Trading Results

Miami International reported showing continued momentum at its exchange business, including a , which supports the company’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: An article also highlighted MIAX’s efforts to grow its futures business , which could expand revenue opportunities over time if the strategy gains traction. MIAX Aims to Grow Futures Business

An article also highlighted , which could expand revenue opportunities over time if the strategy gains traction. Neutral Sentiment: Several executives and directors sold shares on June 2 under pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plans, including CEO Thomas P. Gallagher and EVPs Shelly Brown, Douglas M. Schafer Jr., Edward Deitzel, Barbara J. Comly, plus directors Kurt M. Eckert and Judson Gray Teekell. While these sales do not necessarily signal a change in business fundamentals, the large cluster of insider selling can weigh on investor sentiment.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MIAX. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Miami International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Miami International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Miami International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Miami International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Miami International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $51.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Miami International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Miami International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Miami International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Miami International by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Miami International in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Miami International in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

About Miami International

Miami International NYSE: MIAX is a U.S. exchange holding company that operates electronic trading venues and provides market infrastructure for listed options and related products. Its primary business activities include operating regulated exchanges, delivering market data feeds, and offering trading technology and connectivity services designed for professional traders, broker-dealers, and market makers. The company focuses on low-latency execution, order matching, and the operational controls required to support high-volume, automated trading strategies in listed derivatives.

Products and services provided by Miami International include fully electronic order matching engines, transmittable market data and feed products, colocation and connectivity solutions, and tools for risk management and regulatory compliance.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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