Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) EVP Sells $673,920.00 in Stock

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MIAX - Get Free Report) EVP Shelly Brown sold 16,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $673,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 325,047 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,690,979.64. This trade represents a 4.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Shelly Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 4th, Shelly Brown sold 16,000 shares of Miami International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $756,480.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Shelly Brown sold 16,434 shares of Miami International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $691,542.72.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Shelly Brown sold 900 shares of Miami International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Shelly Brown sold 2,357 shares of Miami International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $97,414.81.

On Monday, March 23rd, Shelly Brown sold 25,932 shares of Miami International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $1,019,905.56.

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Miami International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MIAX traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,189. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 41.38. Miami International Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $57.14.

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $369.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.74 million. The business's revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Miami International Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miami International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIAX. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Miami International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Miami International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Miami International by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Miami International in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Miami International in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Miami International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Miami International from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Miami International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Miami International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Miami International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MIAX

About Miami International

Miami International NYSE: MIAX is a U.S. exchange holding company that operates electronic trading venues and provides market infrastructure for listed options and related products. Its primary business activities include operating regulated exchanges, delivering market data feeds, and offering trading technology and connectivity services designed for professional traders, broker-dealers, and market makers. The company focuses on low-latency execution, order matching, and the operational controls required to support high-volume, automated trading strategies in listed derivatives.

Products and services provided by Miami International include fully electronic order matching engines, transmittable market data and feed products, colocation and connectivity solutions, and tools for risk management and regulatory compliance.

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