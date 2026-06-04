Michael Doak Purchases 11,000 Shares of TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Stock

TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG - Get Free Report) Director Michael Doak bought 11,000 shares of TWFG stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $209,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 757,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,464,912.98. The trade was a 1.47% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Doak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Michael Doak bought 22,994 shares of TWFG stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $428,148.28.

On Monday, June 1st, Michael Doak bought 16,500 shares of TWFG stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $318,945.00.

On Friday, May 29th, Michael Doak bought 11,330 shares of TWFG stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.87 per share, with a total value of $213,797.10.

On Thursday, May 28th, Michael Doak bought 11,000 shares of TWFG stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.87 per share, with a total value of $207,570.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Michael Doak bought 24,880 shares of TWFG stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $463,265.60.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Michael Doak bought 11,000 shares of TWFG stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $211,530.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Michael Doak bought 11,000 shares of TWFG stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.89 per share, with a total value of $207,790.00.

On Thursday, May 21st, Michael Doak bought 17,538 shares of TWFG stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $324,803.76.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Michael Doak bought 15,745 shares of TWFG stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $295,848.55.

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TWFG Stock Performance

Shares of TWFG stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 217,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,781. TWFG, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 94.71, a quick ratio of 94.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company's 50 day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.66.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $72.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.67 million. TWFG had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 3.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TWFG, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TWFG

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in TWFG by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 896 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in TWFG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in TWFG by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,053 shares of the company's stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in TWFG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TWFG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut TWFG from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TWFG from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on TWFG from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut TWFG from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TWFG from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TWFG

TWFG Company Profile

TWFG Insurance Services, Inc operates as a property and casualty insurance distribution company that provides personal and commercial insurance solutions through a hybrid model of company-owned branches and franchised offices. The firm offers a broad spectrum of insurance products, including auto, homeowners, renters, umbrella, flood and specialty lines coverage, tailored to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses. By partnering with multiple insurance carriers, TWFG delivers competitive pricing and customized policy options designed to help clients manage risk and protect their assets.

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Odessa, Texas, TWFG has expanded its network to serve customers across numerous U.S.

Further Reading

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