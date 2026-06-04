Michael Kasbar Sells 10,000 Shares of World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Stock

World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC - Get Free Report) Chairman Michael Kasbar sold 10,000 shares of World Kinect stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $291,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,041,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,358,267.50. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get World Kinect alerts: Sign Up

World Kinect Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WKC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.69. 593,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,797. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05. World Kinect Corporation has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $29.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.22.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.44. World Kinect had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. World Kinect has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that World Kinect Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. World Kinect's payout ratio is currently -7.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WKC shares. Weiss Ratings raised World Kinect from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on World Kinect from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded World Kinect from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered World Kinect from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on World Kinect

Institutional Trading of World Kinect

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKC. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC lifted its stake in World Kinect by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 107,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in World Kinect by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in World Kinect by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in World Kinect by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 110,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in World Kinect by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Energy Services, Inc NYSE: WKC is a global energy services company specializing in fuel procurement, supply chain management and risk mitigation solutions. The company offers an integrated platform that facilitates the sourcing, trading and logistics of refined fuels, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable energy products. Its services are designed to help industrial, commercial and institutional clients optimize energy costs, comply with environmental regulations and manage price volatility.

In addition to traditional commodity trading and delivery, World Kinect provides a suite of value-added services that include carbon offset and decarbonization strategies, energy efficiency consulting and emissions reporting.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider World Kinect, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and World Kinect wasn't on the list.

While World Kinect currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here