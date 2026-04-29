Michael Mente Sells 42,678 Shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV - Get Free Report) CEO Michael Mente sold 42,678 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $1,124,565.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, Michael Mente sold 15,640 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $406,640.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Michael Mente sold 60,923 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $1,610,194.89.

On Thursday, April 9th, Michael Mente sold 15,972 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $413,674.80.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Michael Mente sold 15,645 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $408,803.85.

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Revolve Group Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:RVLV traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.79. 1,265,245 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,691. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $31.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.80.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $324.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $305.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Revolve Group's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 628,552 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,388,000 after buying an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 197.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 435,437 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,275,000 after buying an additional 288,868 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 126.6% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 240,622 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 134,451 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,110,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 23.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 676,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,419,000 after buying an additional 130,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RVLV. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Revolve Group

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as a leading online fashion retailer primarily serving millennial and Gen Z consumers through its flagship e-commerce platform. The company offers a curated assortment of apparel, accessories and beauty products from more than 500 established and emerging brands, alongside private label labels covering contemporary and premium segments. With a focus on trend-driven merchandise and seamless user experience, the website features shoppable editorial content and digital styling advice aimed at strengthening customer engagement and brand loyalty.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Cerritos, California, Revolve has expanded its footprint beyond North America by launching localized sites and logistics centers in Europe and the Middle East.

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