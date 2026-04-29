Michael Mente Sells 60,923 Shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV - Get Free Report) CEO Michael Mente sold 60,923 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $1,610,194.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, Michael Mente sold 15,640 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $406,640.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Michael Mente sold 42,678 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $1,124,565.30.

On Thursday, April 9th, Michael Mente sold 15,972 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $413,674.80.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Michael Mente sold 15,645 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $408,803.85.

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Revolve Group Price Performance

RVLV stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,691. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $31.68.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $324.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.83 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on RVLV shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Revolve Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Revolve Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 628,552 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,388,000 after acquiring an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 197.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 435,437 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 288,868 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 126.6% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 240,622 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 134,451 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,110,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 23.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 676,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,419,000 after acquiring an additional 130,455 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as a leading online fashion retailer primarily serving millennial and Gen Z consumers through its flagship e-commerce platform. The company offers a curated assortment of apparel, accessories and beauty products from more than 500 established and emerging brands, alongside private label labels covering contemporary and premium segments. With a focus on trend-driven merchandise and seamless user experience, the website features shoppable editorial content and digital styling advice aimed at strengthening customer engagement and brand loyalty.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Cerritos, California, Revolve has expanded its footprint beyond North America by launching localized sites and logistics centers in Europe and the Middle East.

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