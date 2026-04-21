Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Buy" from the thirty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $464.6071.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $510.00 to $425.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Micron Technology from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

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Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total transaction of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at $126,495,965.44. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 248,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $106,621,747.69. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 115,623 shares of company stock valued at $45,165,908 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 411.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $606,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,535 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1,340.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,820,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $805,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,169 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Micron Technology by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,989,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,424,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,644 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of MU stock opened at $448.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $505.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.16. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $65.64 and a 1-year high of $471.34.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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