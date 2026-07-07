Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) EVP Sells $43,357,600.00 in Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) EVP April Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total transaction of $43,357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,933,763.78. This trade represents a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

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Micron Technology Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $984.75 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,255.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $876.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $554.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $950.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,220.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,263.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on MU

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 21.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 67.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $49,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

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About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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