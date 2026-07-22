Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Down 1.2% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $936.06 and last traded at $959.48. 30,040,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 45,696,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $970.82.

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Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,268.93.

Get Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.2%

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $954.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $610.96. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total value of $43,357,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 85,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,933,763.78. This trade represents a 31.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayban acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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