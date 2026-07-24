Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Down 7% - Here's Why

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $904.00 and last traded at $920.95. Approximately 40,148,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 45,591,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $990.21.

Get Micron Technology alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron is benefiting from continued AI infrastructure spending, with reports of strong memory demand, tighter supply, and faster HBM4 ramp-up supporting the company’s long-term growth outlook.

Micron is benefiting from continued AI infrastructure spending, with reports of strong memory demand, tighter supply, and faster HBM4 ramp-up supporting the company’s long-term growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s higher 2026 capex guidance and related enthusiasm around data-center buildouts have reinforced demand expectations for Micron’s DRAM and high-bandwidth memory products. Article Title

Alphabet’s higher 2026 capex guidance and related enthusiasm around data-center buildouts have reinforced demand expectations for Micron’s DRAM and high-bandwidth memory products. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent pieces argue that Micron’s valuation and post-earnings weakness should be viewed in the context of a much larger AI memory cycle, suggesting the stock may still have room to recover if demand stays strong.

Several recent pieces argue that Micron’s valuation and post-earnings weakness should be viewed in the context of a much larger AI memory cycle, suggesting the stock may still have room to recover if demand stays strong. Negative Sentiment: Chip stocks are falling broadly, with Micron caught in a sector-wide memory selloff tied to weakness in Korean chip equities and concerns about China-related developments. Article Title

Chip stocks are falling broadly, with Micron caught in a sector-wide memory selloff tied to weakness in Korean chip equities and concerns about China-related developments. Negative Sentiment: Investors may also be rotating out of the recent semiconductor rally, as Micron and other memory names give back some of the strong gains driven by AI optimism. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MU. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $950.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,268.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Down 7.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock's 50 day moving average is $962.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $620.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 1.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total value of $43,357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 85,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,933,763.78. This trade represents a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bayban acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here