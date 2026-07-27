Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Down 2.3% - Should You Sell?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $854.79 and last traded at $900.20. 47,040,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 45,606,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $920.95.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on Micron Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Micron Technology from $950.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,268.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Down 2.3%

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $966.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $624.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total value of $32,761,375.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 355,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at $409,140,232.16. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total value of $43,357,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares in the company, valued at $92,933,763.78. This represents a 31.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Bayban purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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