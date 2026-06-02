Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Up 2.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James Financial raised their price target on the stock from $530.00 to $1,100.00. Raymond James Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as high as $1,046.97 and last traded at $1,063.7210. 46,231,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 53,856,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,035.50.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $425.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $621.97.

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Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $227,643,978.78. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $47,032,460 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 411.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $606,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,535 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1,340.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,820,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $805,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,169 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,989,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,424,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,644 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 2.15. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $569.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.02.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Micron Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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