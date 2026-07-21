Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading 12.2% Higher - Here's Why

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) rose 12.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $982.88 and last traded at $970.82. 48,141,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 45,770,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $865.46.

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Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MU. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Melius Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,268.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Stock Up 12.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $950.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $606.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The firm's revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total transaction of $43,357,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 85,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,933,763.78. The trade was a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 54,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $63,348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $332,000. Diversified Trust Co. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 15.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 24,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the second quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 27,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $31,862,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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