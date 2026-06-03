Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Up 1.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) shares were up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $520.00 to $1,050.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as high as $1,089.29 and last traded at $1,079.57. Approximately 38,690,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 43,485,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,064.10.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $641.97.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley more than doubled its price target on Micron to $1,050 and kept an Overweight rating, reinforcing bullish Wall Street sentiment after UBS recently lifted its target even higher. Benzinga report on Morgan Stanley target hike

Morgan Stanley more than doubled its price target on Micron to $1,050 and kept an Overweight rating, reinforcing bullish Wall Street sentiment after UBS recently lifted its target even higher. Positive Sentiment: Micron showcased its AI-optimized memory and storage portfolio at COMPUTEX 2026, including HBM4, high-capacity DDR5 RDIMMs, and PCIe Gen6 SSDs, signaling stronger positioning in AI data centers and edge devices. Micron Powers AI Everywhere at COMPUTEX 2026

Micron showcased its AI-optimized memory and storage portfolio at COMPUTEX 2026, including HBM4, high-capacity DDR5 RDIMMs, and PCIe Gen6 SSDs, signaling stronger positioning in AI data centers and edge devices. Positive Sentiment: Coverage from Reuters and other outlets said AI memory shortages and strong pricing power are helping Micron and SK Hynix join the trillion-dollar club, reflecting intense demand for high-bandwidth memory tied to AI servers. Reuters article on Micron’s AI boom

Coverage from Reuters and other outlets said AI memory shortages and strong pricing power are helping Micron and SK Hynix join the trillion-dollar club, reflecting intense demand for high-bandwidth memory tied to AI servers. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles highlighted Micron’s record revenue growth and strong earnings momentum, with AI server demand, DRAM, and HBM shipments outpacing supply. Zacks article on DRAM demand momentum

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,749,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $15,061,310,000 after buying an additional 1,090,644 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,910,198,000 after buying an additional 155,860 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $6,433,456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,396,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,679,771,000 after buying an additional 794,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company's 50-day moving average price is $569.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 2.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Micron Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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