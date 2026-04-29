Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Up 2.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) shares were up 2.8% on Wednesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $550.00 to $660.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as high as $531.02 and last traded at $518.46. Approximately 35,553,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 40,478,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $504.29.

MU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $478.24.

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Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 248,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $106,621,747.69. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 89,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,755,250 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $25,000. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $584.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company's 50-day moving average is $418.18 and its 200-day moving average is $333.90.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.83%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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