Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Up 5.6% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $531.36 and last traded at $524.56. Approximately 40,950,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 40,484,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $496.72.

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More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Melius Research initiated coverage on Micron with a Buy rating and a $700 price target, providing fresh analyst endorsement and a sizable upside case that likely attracted buyers. Read More.

Melius Research initiated coverage on Micron with a Buy rating and a $700 price target, providing fresh analyst endorsement and a sizable upside case that likely attracted buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Additional analyst attention (Barron’s coverage) highlights rising conviction across research shops that memory names like Micron will benefit from AI/data-center spending, reinforcing momentum. Read More.

Additional analyst attention (Barron’s coverage) highlights rising conviction across research shops that memory names like Micron will benefit from AI/data-center spending, reinforcing momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwinds — reports point to accelerating AI infrastructure demand and a memory-chip supply squeeze, which supports pricing power and revenue visibility for Micron. That dynamic is lifting Micron alongside peers such as Sandisk and Seagate. Read More.

Sector tailwinds — reports point to accelerating AI infrastructure demand and a memory-chip supply squeeze, which supports pricing power and revenue visibility for Micron. That dynamic is lifting Micron alongside peers such as Sandisk and Seagate. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Focused bulls argue Micron is shifting from a cyclical memory play to a structurally higher-earning company due to AI-driven secular demand (Seeking Alpha coverage outlines margin and pricing upside). Read More.

Focused bulls argue Micron is shifting from a cyclical memory play to a structurally higher-earning company due to AI-driven secular demand (Seeking Alpha coverage outlines margin and pricing upside). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/market catalysts could add volatility this week: major tech names in the “Magnificent Seven” report earnings, which can amplify sector moves (either extending the rally or prompting short-term pullbacks). Read More.

Macro/market catalysts could add volatility this week: major tech names in the “Magnificent Seven” report earnings, which can amplify sector moves (either extending the rally or prompting short-term pullbacks). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Momentum flows are accelerating (momentum ETFs showing strong monthly performance), which can amplify price moves but may also reverse if flows cool. Read More.

Momentum flows are accelerating (momentum ETFs showing strong monthly performance), which can amplify price moves but may also reverse if flows cool. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts expect a very strong Q3 earnings report for Micron (high triple-digit EPS growth is being modeled), which underpins bullish positioning but also raises expectations risk. Read More.

Analysts expect a very strong Q3 earnings report for Micron (high triple-digit EPS growth is being modeled), which underpins bullish positioning but also raises expectations risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: At least one retail-focused piece warns of medium-term risks from production ramp timing and demand normalization — a reminder that supply-side fixes or softer-than-expected demand could reverse gains. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $472.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Trading Up 5.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $413.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.29. The stock has a market cap of $591.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at $106,621,747.69. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,755,250. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after buying an additional 1,954,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,749,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $15,061,310,000 after buying an additional 1,090,644 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,910,198,000 after buying an additional 155,860 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,433,456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Micron Technology by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,396,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,679,771,000 after buying an additional 794,289 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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