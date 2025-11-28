Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Price Up 1.4% - Time to Buy?

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $492.63 and last traded at $492.12. 14,382,817 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 22,157,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $485.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $650.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $634.33.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.4%

The stock has a market cap of $3.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $510.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $499.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.Microsoft's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Microsoft's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 461,597 shares in the company, valued at $239,402,668.08. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 386.7% in the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

