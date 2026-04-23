Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Trading Down 4% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on the stock from $450.00 to $400.00. Rothschild & Co Redburn currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Microsoft traded as low as $411.41 and last traded at $415.75. 37,900,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 35,683,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $432.92.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Microsoft from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $590.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $625.00 to $575.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $575.34.

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Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $5,045,695.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 137,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at $56,486,322.16. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $397.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 83,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,339,651.75. The trade was a 6.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,942,580 shares of the software giant's stock worth $347,211,391,000 after buying an additional 15,955,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,150,608 shares of the software giant's stock worth $148,060,557,000 after buying an additional 6,388,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,618,400 shares of the software giant's stock worth $88,056,019,000 after buying an additional 1,911,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,220,561 shares of the software giant's stock worth $58,624,690,000 after buying an additional 980,439 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,664,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company's stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $392.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.28. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $81.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. Microsoft's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.76%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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