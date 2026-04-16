Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Stock Price Down 4.6% - Should You Sell?

Shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST - Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.8310. 1,302,737 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 4,001,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Microvast from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Microvast in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Microvast from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microvast

Microvast Trading Down 3.4%

The firm has a market cap of $615.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 3.59. The business's 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.40 million during the quarter. Microvast had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Microvast

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MVST. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microvast by 727.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company's stock.

Microvast Company Profile

Microvast Holdings, Inc, traded on NASDAQ under the symbol MVST, is a global provider of advanced lithium-ion battery solutions for transportation and stationary energy storage applications. The company designs, develops and manufactures a range of battery cells, modules and packs tailored to electric buses, commercial vehicles, passenger cars and grid storage systems. Its technology emphasizes fast charging, long cycle life and high energy density to meet stringent performance requirements in demanding operating environments.

Founded in 2006, Microvast has established a vertically integrated platform that spans research and development, pilot production and full-scale manufacturing.

Further Reading

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