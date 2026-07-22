Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to announce earnings of $0.76 per share and revenue of $555.8050 million for the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.30. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $553.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 1.1%

MAA opened at $132.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.95. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $120.30 and a twelve month high of $153.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities's payout ratio is 185.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $144.75.

Get Our Latest Report on MAA

Insider Activity

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Tamara D. Fischer acquired 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $128.55 per share, with a total value of $141,405.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,405. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,154,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $299,295,000 after buying an additional 134,739 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 804.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 80,792 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $11,223,000 after acquiring an additional 71,858 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,901 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 325,406 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $43,702,000 after acquiring an additional 70,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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