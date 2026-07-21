Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Given New $143.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Piper Sandler's target price indicates a potential upside of 7.80% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $144.75.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.65. 174,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $120.30 and a 12-month high of $153.93. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $134.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.30. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 17.60%.The firm had revenue of $553.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Tamara D. Fischer acquired 1,100 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $128.55 per share, with a total value of $141,405.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $141,405. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 593.1% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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