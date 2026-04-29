Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.370-8.690 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 2.000-2.120 EPS.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAA. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $149.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.66. 1,599,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,475. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $120.30 and a 1-year high of $169.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.62 and a 200 day moving average of $131.61.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.22. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.23%.The company had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.74 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $88,683.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,471 shares in the company, valued at $557,667.83. This trade represents a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,039 shares of company stock valued at $129,594 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,154,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $299,295,000 after purchasing an additional 134,739 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 804.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 80,792 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 71,858 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,901 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 325,406 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $43,702,000 after purchasing an additional 70,729 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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