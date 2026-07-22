Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Raised to $148.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MAA. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $145.25.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.16. 341,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,046. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $120.30 and a one year high of $153.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.30. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, Director Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.55 per share, for a total transaction of $141,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,405. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 593.1% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company's stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

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